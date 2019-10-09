  • Mostly Sunny with Warmer Temperatures for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
    • It's a cool and dry start to the day. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 5 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: another cold front moves through Friday bumping up our rain chance once again.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories