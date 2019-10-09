Mostly Sunny with Warmer Temperatures for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low 80s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: another cold front moves through Friday bumping up our rain chance once again.
