0 Mother, 4 children stranded in Memphis after car stolen while visiting family on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman visiting her family for the holidays in Memphis is trying to figure out how she’ll get back home to South Carolina after someone stole her car on Christmas Day.

Memphis police officers found it Thursday, but it’s been trashed, and all her belongings are gone.

Now, De’Andrea Johnson, four of her six children and a new granddaughter have nothing except for the clothes on their backs.

“I just feel so violated you know because that happened to me and my children. You know, you could’ve taken my items but things for my grandbaby - come on! That wasn’t necessary,” said Johnson.

FOX13 crime mapped the neighborhood, and there have been 54 vandalism reports and 48 car thefts over the past three months in that area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Johnson said all their belongings were locked up inside the trunk of the car.

“Nothing was visual,” she said. “The only thing that was visual was pretty much that I had an out-of-town tag.”

Johnson is a native Memphian, but she currently lives in South Carolina and had those tags on her car.

Police found her car less than two miles away from her grandmother’s home on McLemore Avenue.

But now, it’s full of broken glass, the seats are soaked from the rain and Johnson said it smells like marijuana.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but Johnson believes karma will come back around to whoever was responsible.

“That was a joy ride for you or whatever you chose to do with that, but just understand that there’s a higher power above all of this. You had your fun, but you won’t have the last laugh,” Johnson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.