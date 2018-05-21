  • Mother after throwing child on ground, 'F*** you and that baby'

    A Memphis Mother was arrested for throwing her child on the ground during an argument with the girl's father. 

    The police reported details the victim was staying at the mother of child's home while she was drinking. He wanted to be able to see their daughter. 

    Just before 1 a.m., the victim tried to leave while holding his child but police said Jazmyn James punched him multiple times and then grabbed a knife. She was 'walking towards him in a threatening manner." 

    James then grabbed the child and threw it on the ground, MPD said. 

    "F*** you and that baby," James said. 

    The victim grabbed the child, drove away, and called police. 

    Court records said James is charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault. 

