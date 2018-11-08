Mother and boyfriend charged with capital murder of baby girl

A couple was indicted in the death of an infant girl.
Originally, Cody Brown was charged with Felonious child abuse in the death of McKenzie Latimer’s infant daughter.
But, both are now facing Capital murder charges.
The abuse happened back in December of 2017 in Senatobia, Mississippi.
The victim's father told FOX13 Brown threw the child against the wall, and the girl's mother did not stop him.
At one point, she told her roommate to 'back off.'
The father said his daughter suffered bleeding on the brain.
Brown and Latimer were dating at the time of the abuse. It is not clear if they are still together.
Both suspects are being held in Tate County Jail.
