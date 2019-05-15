0 Mother and daughter identified as victims in fatal car crash, neighbors blame intersection

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A Cordova woman and her mother have been identified as the victims of a fatal crash on Poplar Avenue in Germantown yesterday.

The victims in yesterday's crash are Deborah L. Mays, 45, of Cordova and her mother Dolores C. Miller, 60, of Coldwater Mississippi.

FOX13 was live on the scene yesterday and has been following the story ever since.

According to Germantown police, the crash happened on Poplar Avenue east of Kimbrough Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said there were two vehicles involved. A third victim was listed in critical condition.

Shortly after FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles down the road from where the fatal accident happened.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt as a result.

Neighbors in the area said they have had concerns something like this could happen for a while now.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Residents told FOX13 that speeders cutting through their neighborhood used to be their primary concern, but now it has turned to this intersection.

Neighbors also said they feel like they are putting their lives in their hands each time they leave the neighborhood.

“You’re really risking yourself when you come out of here because people are speeding down this hill and they’re speeding down the hill, so everything kind of falls right through here,” said Andrew O’Fee, who lives in the neighborhood.

O’Fee lives in the Dogwood Creek Subdivision.

He said the intersection of Scruggs Drive and Poplar Avenue, just yards from where Mays and Miller were killed, has been a problem for years.

“Coming out of this intersection during rush hour: in the morning or the evening, having to go left is extremely dangerous,” O’Fee said.

A major issue—blind spots on either side caused by trees lining Poplar Avenue.

“You have to clear yourself on the left, then you also have to clear yourself to get into the turn lane to get in to traffic coming this way, so it’s extremely dangerous,” O’Fee said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mays and Miller were on their way to lunch, according to friends, when the accident happened.

FOX13 has no reason to believe they were entering or exiting the neighborhood.

Even still, O’Fee said the area is dangerous for all commuters.

FOX13 asked him if he was surprised when he heard about the fatal accident.

“I was a little bit surprised, but it’s not shocking because it was inevitably going to happen, I thought,” O’Fee said.

He said it is high-time for the city of Germantown to install something at this intersection.

“Maybe a blinking light, I think would be good. Stop, slow down when you’re coming in to the intersection,” O’Fee said.

Shortly after FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles down the road from where the fatal accident happened.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt as a result.

FOX13 reached out to Germantown Police to see if they are looking into installing a light at this intersection and what the process would be.

“The crash yesterday did not involve the intersection at Scruggs,” Germantown Police said. “We will not be participating in any interviews regarding this crash or additional traffic signals at this time.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.