0 Mother and son killed in Clarksdale house fire

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mother and son are dead tonight after an early morning house fire in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The fire happened in the 700 block of South 7th Street.

Family of the mother and son who lost their lives in an early morning house fire in Clarksdale gathered in front of the home hours after firefighters put the fire out.

Family identified the mother and son to me as 78-year-old Mary and 58-year-old James Bryant.

Mary’s grandchildren told me they know the persons who may have set the fire intentionally.

According to the Clarksdale Fire Department, the fire started around five this morning.

Clarksdale Fire chief Rocky Nabors told me as soon as firefighters arrived on the scene they went into rescue mode.

Firefighters say they located the son at the front door and the mother in a back bedroom.

“We got to them before they got burned but they didn’t make it,” Nabors said.

The state fire marshal’s Office oversees the investigation.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, the fire is not being handled as a criminal investigation.

Sharon Bryant told me she’s given police the identity of the man the family believes is responsible for the fire.

“He’s been stalking me since I got out of jail,” Sharon said.

Both the Clarksdale Fire and Police Departments are asking if there is information out there that can help, call either department.

