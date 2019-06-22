Mother and son killed in house fire

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mother and a son are dead after an early morning house fire in Mississippi, according to an official.
The Fire Chief of Clarksdale, Rocky Nabors said the flames broke out around 5 a.m Saturday morning.
The home is located on the 700 block of 7th street.
Two people were pronounced dead.
Chief Nabors said the mother, 78, and her son, 58, were both killed. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the chief said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
