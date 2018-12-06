Mother arrested after 4-month-old suffers third-degree burns after being left in sink

Memphis police are investigating after a 4-month-old suffered severe burns after his mother left him in hot water.
According to the suspect, Chantel Woodson, 24, the mother was giving the baby a bath and put him in the sink on Dec. 3.
She walked away and then heard the baby screaming. She took the baby out of the water and saw he had third-degree burns from his torso down.
Woodson didn’t take the toddler to the hospital until the next morning – around 15 hours after the child was burned.
When they arrived at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, doctors saw the burns and “numerous other injuries, both internal and external,” to the child. The police were then called to the hospital.
Detectives are still working to learn what caused the non-burn related injuries.
Woodson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect.
Woodson's bond was set at $150,000.
