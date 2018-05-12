Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old son, police say

A Memphis mother has been arrested for killing her son.
According to MPD, on May 10 at 11:50a.m., officers responded to an ambulance call at 3439 Southern, where a 2-year-old boy was unresponsive.
2-year-old Jaylen Dodson was transported to Baptist Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The death was ruled a homicide due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to police. The child's mother Davida Wooden 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Child Neglect and First Degree Murder.
