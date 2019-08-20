Mother assaults officer, punched another person at Memphis Business Academy, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she punched a man and assaulted an officer at a local school.
Officers responded to a simple assault call in the 3300 block of Overton Crossing at Memphis Business Academy Monday afternoon.
Three parents, including suspect Laporcha Comic, 30, were called to the school for a criminal assault involving their children.
Police said Comic got irate with the staff because she couldn't see her children. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by calming Comic down – but that didn't work.
Authorities told her to calm down several times or she would be detained, they told her she was disturbing school activities. MPD said Comic started cursing and screaming at staff members.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
One officer tried to detain Comic, but she swung her elbow backwards and hit an officer in the right eye socket and nose.
She also punched another parent in the face four to five times with a closed fist. When another officer jumped in to help, she bit another parent in the inner right forearm.
Eventually, officers were able to place Comic under arrest.
Comic has been charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention, and assault-bodily harm. Her next court date is 9:00 Tuesday morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}