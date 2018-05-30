Mother charged with infant death in Arkansas

POINSETT CO., Ark. - Deputies in Arkansas are investigating after a baby was found dead in Poinsett County.
Investigators said the call came from a home in the Pitts Community on Rich Rd. early Tuesday afternoon. Tyra Neal, 25, of has been arrested for the death of the infant.
RELATED: Infant found dead in Arkansas
Neal is the mother of the infant. She is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.
A Probable Cause hearing will be held on the 31st of May, according to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
