Mother charged with negligent homicide of 9-year-old girl bonded out, speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is out on bond in connection with her daughter's death.
Jaliyah Lewis, 9, died shortly after her mother, Racqual Conner, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. The crash happened at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 near Spottswood at Goldwyn in Orange Mound.
Investigators said a vehicle was traveling west on Spottswood when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the south side of the road.
Conner was charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving while license susp/canc/rev, no insurance, and violation of the child restrain law (three counts). The family for Conner was trying to raise the money for her to get bonded out of jail. Conner finally made bond Saturday morning.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins spoke with Racqual Conner Saturday afternoon where she and her family were remembering 9-year-old Jaliyah Lewis. See the emotional interview on FOX13 News at 9.
