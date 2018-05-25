Mother, daughter arrested for prescription fraud, MPD says

A quick-thinking pharmacist landed a mother and daughter in the back of a cop car.
Destinee Smith and her mother Daphnee are facing prescription fraud charges.
Police say they dropped off two prescriptions at the Kroger on the 4700 block of Riverdale last week.
One was for 120 painkillers; the other was for 120 muscle relaxers, police said.
The pharmacist knew something was wrong and called police.
When the duo came to pick up the prescriptions, they were put into handcuffs.
The mother told police she worked at a medical center and had access to the electronic prescribing system.
Daphnee Smith-Wright is charged with obtaining contraband by fraud, possession controlled substance with intent to manufactory and sell, impersonating a licensed professional.
Destinee Smith is charged is obtaining contraband by fraud, possession controlled substance with intent to manufactory and sell.
