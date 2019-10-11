0 Mother demands answers after Melrose student jumped 3 times off-campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother told FOX13 her son has been 'jumped' three times since he was enrolled at Melrose High School.

“Heartbroken, angry, it’s just a lot of mixed emotions because it’s like it’s your child,” Kimberly Brown, the mother of the bullied teen, said.

Brown told FOX13 her son is being harassed for one reason. “It’s all starting from what they say or what they think his sexual preference is,” she said.

A photo and the video both captured Tuesday show her son’s eye swollen after he was allegedly punched by two students.

FOX13 got the police report filed by Brown Monday – it states that police responded to a simple assault off school grounds, and the victim advised he was punched by two students.

“He just wants to go to school. And I want him to graduate, but he says he’s afraid,” Brown said.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said that law enforcement is investigating the off-campus incident, and they don’t have any information to share at this time.

However, Brown said the incident happened on her son’s walk home from school, so she thinks the school system should take responsibility and advise how her son can best protect himself.

“Something needs to be done about bullying, period. Regardless of gender, sexual preference. Something needs to be done,” Brown said.

