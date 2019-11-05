  • Mother desperate for answers after her 26-year-old son has been missing for more than a week

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Corinth police are continuing to search for a man who went missing more than a week ago. 

    Jeffery Jamal Moore, 26, was reported missing by his family and contact was last made Monday afternoon. 

    His family and law enforcement said the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious. 

    FOX13 spoke exclusively to Moore's mother who said she has been receiving messages that her son is dead. 

    "We just want my son, if he is dead let me get his body, so we can get some closure..that is all we want is closure. If he is deceased, we just want his body so we can lay him to rest."

