0 Mother desperate for answers after teen disappears while walking dogs outside Bartlett home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South mother is desperate for answers after her teenage daughter disappeared from their home in Bartlett.

Johniah Frazier, 16, was last seen walking her dogs outside her house on Nov. 26. And her mother told FOX13 she has never run away from home – which has her worried.

However, Shemickco Frazier believes her daughter is still alive.

Of the three teens that have gone missing from the Mid-South over the past few weeks, one has been found: Zakia Humphrey, 16.

Humphrey is at Le Bonheur, according to her family. The other two girls are still missing.

Frazier’s family has been going to neighborhoods and stores posting “MISSING” poster signs all across the community, hoping it will bring her home.

More than a week after her disappearance, Frazier’s mother spoke with FOX13 about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance – and why she is still searching for clues as to what happened to her.

"I don’t know what to feel, I feel cold," said Frazier. "I just wish my baby would come back."

The message Frazier’s mother had for her missing daughter – on FOX13 News at 5.

Missing Juvenile: Johniah Frazier,16, was last seen on 11/26/18. Johniah may be in the Memphis area. If you have any information that would help in locating this juvenile please contact detectives at 901-222-5600. pic.twitter.com/afXDZPR3Kv — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 4, 2018

Officials said if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call SCSO at 901-379-7625.

