Mother drunkenly attacks daughter over when she will return to college, police say

Memphis police arrested a mother who they said attacked her own daughter early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 6500 block of Red Birch Drive because the victim said she was sleeping when her mother, Bennika Abram, 34, came in and began drunkenly yelling.
The argument started because Abram wanted to know when her daughter would return to college.
Adram threw a bottle at her daughter and then ripped a braid out of her hair during the violent exchange, court records said.
The victim tried to leave but, Abram was following her around the block still screaming.
They went back to the house, and the suspect got on top of the victim's car. She started breaking the windows and slashing the tires on the 2012 Nissan Altima, police said. She also picked up a brick and broke out the windshields. She also bent the driver's door off the hinges, police said.
Police arrested Bennika Abram and charged her with domestic assault and vandalism over $1,000.
