Mother hears deceased son's heart beat in another man's chest

Six heart recipients met their donor’s families at Baptist East Friday morning. One of those people was Troy Cates.
“I know he was a good person because I feel it, as soon as I got the heart,” Cates told FOX13.
His heart was given to him by 19-year-old Parker McGill. He died in an ATV accident in November 2016.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Today, Parker's mother had the chance to hear his heartbeat for the first time since his death.
“He was always a character, always made you laugh, always brightened a room,” Mary McGill said.
Cates told FOX13 he had six heart attacks and was in hospice for a year. His daughter died a month ago, and now he has custody of her two children.
“Since their mother passed away, me and my wife are going to do the best we can,” he said. “And, now I know I’m going to stick around to see them to college.”
Baptist East has performed 385 heart transplants. 20 were in the last year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}