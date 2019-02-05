  • Mother killed in north Mississippi crash

    Updated:

    A Mid-South mother is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. 

    According to the Marshall County Coroner, the victim, 27-year-old Jessica Hannah Joyner was killed. 

    FOX13 learned Joyner is a mother, but we do not know how many children she has. 

    The crash happened on North Slayden Road near Concorde Road at 6:30 a.m. 

    It was extremely foggy during the time of the crash, however, officials have not said whether or not fog was a factor in the crash. 

