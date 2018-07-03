0 Mother, newborn baby suffering inside Memphis apartment without air conditioning

A Memphis mother says her newborn baby has never experienced working air conditioning.

She told FOX13 that the A/C inside her apartment at Eden At Watersedge hasn’t been fixed for two months.

“I’ve complained over six times in the las month-and-a-half,” she said. “They would come out and do a little quick fix for it. It would work for like two days, and then I’ll be back calling them.”

It’s gotten so bad, she said, that residents have picked up and moved out of the building.

FOX13 called the management office, but no one answered. Instead, callers hear this voice message on the answering machine:

“Thank you for calling Eden at Watersedge. Due to the high volume of request for repairs to air-conditioners because of the season, we are only considering air conditioning repair an emergency if air conditioning repair is medically necessary,” the message says.

Similar problems explained by another resident were brought up at this complex in May.

The apartment complex also said they would require “medical verification” if an emergency was claimed.

The young mother said it has been an emergency.

“I couldn't stay there,” she said. “We tried to go for like an hour and a half, but it was just extremely hot. You couldn't breathe.”

The woman told FOX13 she hopes her A/C is fixed by the 4th of July.

However, she said she might have to move.

In May, the complex said they hired an independent contractor to help fix the air conditioner units.

FOX13 plans to follow up and see what the complex doing to fix this mother’s air conditioning.

