0 Mother of man killed in car crash meets with those saved by her son's organs

It was an emotional and uplifting reunion in Downtown Memphis as family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Reginald Mercer IV.

A 25-year-old organ donor who died after a car crash in 2014.

“I feel very blessed to be here today and to experience both of them together,” Mercer’s Mother Barbra Edmond said.

“The heart and the right kidney.”

Reginald’s mother Barbra Edmond still struggles with her son’s death, but she remains at peace knowing he’s been able to give several others a second chance at life.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She met with two of the recipients at the Office at Uptown in Downtown Memphis. \

“And I’m excited you know to be here and to be with them,” Edmond said.

“Hear their stories you know and how they’re doing. It just makes me feel good inside and it gives me joy to know they’re doing well after receiving their organs from my son.”

Six of Reginald’s organs were donated.

This includes the heart, liver, both lungs, and both kidneys. \

He’s helped a total of five people from different parts of the United States.

Across the bridge in West Memphis, Arkansas Reginald lives on through 65-year-old Jerry Miller.

Thanks to Reginald’s kidney, Miller no longer needs dialysis.

“I can walk long distances and I can get out there and run and sometimes I get to running too much and I feel Reggie is present in me,” Miller said.

“The young man’s spirit. Sometimes I overdue things and I have to say ‘Look Reg, this is an old man too. We’ve got to share this body, so you know we’re going to do this together’.”

Edmond has also connected with Kurt Garrett who lives in Texas.

Garrett received Reginald’s liver.

Garrett gave his newborn daughter the middle name “Reggie” in honor of Reginald.

Then there’s Coasie Parker of Batesville, Mississippi.

FOX13 spoke to Parker in 2017 at Baptist Hospital.

Parker received Reginald’s heart April 9, 2014.

She met Edmond for the first time during a ceremony at Baptist Hospital.

“When you actually sit back and think, and you’re actually going to meet the people that were gracious enough to give you their heart. Their son’s heart. You can’t help but to be emotional about it,” Parker told FOX13 in 2017.

Nearly two years later, Parker and Edmond remain in close contact.

Parker said she recently attended Edmond’s daughter’s wedding.

“I share a part of her by me being a recipient of Reggie’s heart,” Parker recently told FOX13.

“I’m a part of her now. She’s a part of me. So, it’s very important to be able to share those moments with her. Even though I’m not Reggie, I’m a vessel that God has been able to use where Reggie’s legacy can continue on through me.”

Though Reginald may no longer be physically present, Edmonds is at peace knowing his spirit lives.

Edmond said she continues to be an advocate for organ donation.

According to the Mid-south Transplant Foundation, more than 115,000 Americans are waiting for a life-saving transplant.

This includes approximately 4,000 people in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.