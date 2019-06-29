0 Mother of Memphis murder victim speaks out one year after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother who lost her son in a deadly shooting reached out to FOX13 a year after his murder.

Nearly one year has gone by, but Sharon Ross still feels the pain.

“It’s been a hard year but with God’s help we’re doing okay,” Ross said.

Rico Ross was shot and killed in Whitehaven during a dice game on June 27, 2018. It happened in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive.

Ross was visiting family and friends from out of town. He was fighting for his life when he was taken to Regional One, but he died before reaching doctors.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

And in the days following the murder, Ross’ family told FOX13 the suspect – Diedrich Coleman – was taunting them on social media. FOX13 found Coleman's Facebook page early one morning and he was broadcasting live.

Coleman was caught shortly after posting on social media.

Ross was a father of three, and his mother still struggles to see her grandchildren hurt.

“It’s heart wrenching. It’s tears me in two to see them suffering at their age,” said Sharon Ross.

After seeing this summer’s violence, Ross hopes people realize gun violence isn’t the way.

“They need a mentor, somebody to show them that guns are not the answer,” she said. “Now, you can look at somebody wrong and they’re shooting.”

This weekend, the family plans to celebrate Rico’s life.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.