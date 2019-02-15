0 Mother of missing Bartlett teen girl shares message with Memphis high school students

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A mother desperately searching for her missing daughter shared a special message to high school students in North Memphis.

She wants students to be careful with whom they trust.

Her daughter, Johniah Frazier, 16, was last seen in November walking her dogs outside her Bartlett home.

“I’m in these streets every day looking for Johniah till 3 or 4 in the morning. You know who I see out there? Girls your age, younger than y’all,” said Frazier’s mother Shemicko Bolton.

Bolton warns other students that in the blink of any eye they could vanish just like her daughter.

“They targeting y’all, so y’all need to stop being secretive,” said Bolton.

Frazier used to study at the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences until she disappeared in November.

Bolton thinks she was possibly a victim of trafficking.

“I will get Johniah back. Johniah is alive. There is no if, ands or butts I am going to get her back,” said Bolton.

Students at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences honored Johniah with a balloon release.

Even though she is in pain, Bolton is still filled with hope. That hope pushes her to share Johniah’s story.

“It’s important for the youth to be honest, not to be secretive. Our children are our future, if we don’t have them who do we have?” said Bolton.

Bolton filed a missing person report last year.

If you have seen Johniah, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Barlett police or any other department.

