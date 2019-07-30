Mother of murder victim wants solution to growing number of killings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local mother is pleading with city leaders and the Memphis community to find a solution to the growing number of murders this year.
Marsha Robinson lost her son, Vincent Jones, to violence one year ago in South Memphis. While she has some closure because police made an arrest, dozens of other families of homicide victims are still waiting for justice.
Detectives said the motive for the killing was a robbery, and the family told FOX13 Jones was shot just weeks before he was supposed to graduate from college with honors.
It happened outside at a nearby basketball court, and Robinson heard the crack of gunfire unaware it was her son who was shot.
“A young man came to me and asked, ‘Are your Vincent’s mom? Vincent has been shot,’” said Robinson.
Jones had never been in trouble, set to graduate with an associate’s degree in business management, but a gunman shot him during a robbery outside the community center where he grew up.
So far in 2019, the violence has not calmed down.
According to Memphis police crime data, detectives investigated nearly 90 homicides from January to the first week in June. More than 80 of the victims were black men, and more than 33 percent of the victims were under 30-years-old.
