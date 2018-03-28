0 Mother outraged, claims substitute teacher grabbed 8-year-old son by the throat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of an 8-year-old said her child was attacked at an elementary school by a substitute teacher.

The assault happened Monday at Evans Elementary School in East Memphis.

FOX13 spoke with the mother and child. 8-year-old Tyler Tate said he was grabbed by the throat.

He told us the substitute teacher called him to her desk and asked him what the N-word stood for. He told us that he replied, "Gangsta," and that's when he said the attack began.

(Where did she grab you with her fingernails?) "Just like this." (How hard did she grab you?) "Real hard," said the 8-year-old.

It's the timidness of a child offset by the anger of a mother. "I feel bad because they're telling us that it's a safe zone and that they're going to keep him safe and nothing should happen," said Contrease Tate, Tyler’s mother.

But something did happen. Mrs. Tate took these pictures after taking her child to Le Bonheur. He had scrapes on his neck and arms and was having trouble breathing after being grabbed by the neck.

"She punched Tyler. That's what Tyler tell me. She punched him in the chest, ran his head into the wall, tripped him in the hallway," said Mrs. Tate.

This after Tyler said he was asked what the N-word stood for and his reply was, "Gangsta."

We reached out to Shelby County Schools. They said via email:

"These are very serious claims, and school staff immediately notified the proper authorities for further investigation. This substitute will not be eligible to work in a school until the investigation is completed."

Mrs. Tate said she was never notified and only found out after school. At first she said the principal blamed her son.

"They told me he was suspended for 45 days and that he couldn't come to school, but when I told her that we were going to Le Bonheur she said that he could come to school and that he's not suspended for 45 days," Mrs. Tate said.

Our cameras were there as Mrs. Tate received withdrawal papers from the school. She said her son will eventually heal from the physical scars. It's the mental ones will take a little longer.

(Are you afraid to go back to that school?) "Yes," said the 8-year-old.

Once again, these are very serious allegations. We can tell you that MPD is involved as well as the Department of Children Services. We will also keep track of the Shelby County School Investigation of the substitute teacher.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.