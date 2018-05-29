0 Mother recovering after being shot on Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother is recovering in the hospital after being shot in her driveway Monday afternoon.

According to an MPD Lieutenant, at least 13 shots were fired.

One woman shot in S Memphis. She's been transported, appears she'll be okay.

Unclear if there are other victims.

At least 16 evidence markers on ground.

MPD hasn't said if anyone is in custody.

Happened around 1:30pm on Kansas (near S Parkway.)

The female victim was shot after getting out of her car. Her two kids were just feet away in the house.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Kansas St. in South Memphis. The cookouts were interrupted on Kansas St. when gunfire rang out.

MPD squad cars, a crime scene van, and detectives flooded the block quickly and began marking the shell casings.

A woman named Yolanda watched it all from the other side of the crime scene tape.

“That's my cousin, it's blood. I get a call and I'm coming,” she said.

Yolanda told FOX13 she was at home watching TV when her cousin called and told her she had been shot in the leg.

“I'm glad she's OK but I am mad and sad that this happened.”

An MPD Lieutenant told FOX13 the mother had just pulled into her driveway with a man, when the suspect, who was walking on the street, fired more than a dozen shots at the car.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other, but would not elaborate.

On a day where families get together to grill out, Yolanda’s was forced together by a senseless shooting.

Something that is unfortunately not that uncommon for so many in Memphis.

“I know a lot of people that got shot,” said Yolanda. “It shouldn't be [normal] but this is Memphis I guess that's how it is.

Right now, there is very little suspect information, only that a man was wearing all black clothing and seen running from Kansas after the shooting.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

