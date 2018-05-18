Mother shot in her home and left for dead

A woman who was shot in the head at her home in Forrest City is recovering at Regional One Hospital.
Shirley Jones is off the ventilator and breathing on her own after the shooting which happened on Wednesday, family told FOX13.
“We’re just praying and having faith that she’s going to pull through,” her granddaughter Jameria Jones said.
She’s in critical condition at Regional One, and had brain surgery Thursday because the bullet is lodged in her brain. They were not able to get it out.
“She didn’t look good yesterday because she had brain surgery,” Hall said.
Hall said her aunt and uncle found her on the floor in her bedroom door area Wednesday night around 9.
They said she was shot 3 times.
The family tells us they think the shooter is an ex-boyfriend, but Forrest City Police say the crime is still under investigation. FCPD has not charged anoyone.
