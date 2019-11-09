Mother speaks out after daughter is beaten up walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Millington teen is recovering after she was beat up by another teen.
Police say the fight happened while the teens were walking home after school Monday afternoon and it started over a boy.
FOX13 is not releasing the names of those involved because we always protect the identity of minors involved in serious crimes.
FOX13 talked exclusively with the victim's mother. She told us her daughter was bullied by the same teenager in the past.
"I was scared to death. This is going on and it's been going on, all this bullying nobody is putting a stop to it. Its happening every day afterschool you leave them school grounds and there's nothing the school can do and these children think it's ok," she said.
Coming up tonight on FOX13 News a 9, the victim's mother shares a message for her daughter's alleged bully.
