Mother speaks out after daughter was shot in stomach during graduation party, family says

A Mississippi teen is fighting for her life after a drive-by shooting in Jonestown, Mississippi.

A Mississippi teen is fighting for her life after a drive-by shooting in Jonestown, Mississippi.

Family members said Lamonshae Wiliams was shot in the stomach during a graduation party overnight. She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Her mother, Luetisha Gardner, explained to FOX13 that her family should be celebrating a graduation - not struggling with a mortifying shooting.

"Only thing they told me was that she was shot and that it was in Jonestown and that they were leaving a graduation party to go home and somebody just started the drive-by and started shooting," Gardner said.

Williams graduated from Coahoma Early College High School on Saturday. Relatives told FOX13 she graduated 6th in her class.

Another victim was shot on the scene, that person was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be alright.

Lamonshae's mother is heartbroken about the situation. She told FOX13 Lamonsha's older sister was killed a few years ago.

Jonestown has very limited police coverage, therefore Coahoma County deputies are currently handling the case.

Officers have not identified any suspects at this time.

