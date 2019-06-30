0 Mother speaks out after son is fatally shot in Marshall County

Marshall County, MISS - A man is dead tonight after deputies in Marshall County located his body this morning.

Marshall County Deputies say someone killed the man either late Friday night or Saturday morning.

The victim’s mother also shared with FOX13 a picture of a car investigators believe is involved in her son’s murder.

Brenda Malone stood before media explaining her emotional state after losing a son to senseless violence.

“I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I’m really just numb,” Malone said.

Marshall County Deputies found Stewart’s body with gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car at the end of Beechtree Cove.

“What could have been that important that you would take someone’s life, what could have been that important,” Malone, said.

Several people in the neighborhood told FOX13 they heard at least three shots last night but believed it to be fireworks.

Investigators say when they found Stewart’s body he didn’t have any identification.

“My heart is heavy, my heart is heavy. You can’t even begin to know unless you lose a son,” Malone said.

Malone shared her vision of how she wants to receive closure for her son’s death.

“Justice be served on behalf of Jordan by any means necessary to serve justice for him. This is a senseless death, he should not be dead today,” Malone said.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the shooter.

If you have any information to help this case call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 662-252-1311.



