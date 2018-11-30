0 Mother speaks out after teacher caught on video yelling racial slur at local high school

BYHALIA, Miss. - A teacher was caught on camera yelling a racial slur while trying to stop a fight at a high school in Mississippi.

Marshall County School officials confirmed that the video was recorded inside of Byhalia High School.

A mother of one of the students involved in the fight is furious.

Josephine Hines said she disciplined her son, now she wants to make sure the teacher is disciplined.

"You choose a better choice of words when you're at school... I guess if you're used to saying that then you're going to keep saying it," said Hines.

During the fight, you can hear the teacher yelling for others to stop the fight. At one point, the teacher yelled for someone to “get the (expletive).”

“Hey! Hey you, get him! Get him! Get the (expletive)!” the teacher said in the video.

Superintendent Lela Hale told FOX13 the district has a strict policy against fighting and that all of the students and the teacher have been dealt with.

However, Hale would not elaborate on what disciplinary actions have been taken.

Hines told FOX13 she questions if the teacher was actually trying to break up the fight. She thinks the teacher was egging it on. "It seems like it, because of the way she as saying it," Hines said.

"I want him to get a good education and the teacher to not say crazy things. It's going to rub off on him," she said.

The incident happened two weeks before Thanksgiving break.

Marshall County Schools will not speak on to Hines accusations. They say the teacher and the students have been addressed.

The school system will not speak on any of the disciplinary measures.

