Mother still seeking justice one year after daughter drowned at Bartlett pool party

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is still looking for answers after her daughter drowned during a pool party in Bartlett over a year ago.
Darian Towns was 23 years old at the time she was mysteriously found dead in the pool on July 4, 2017.
RELATED: Woman drowns during party at Bartlett home
Police were called to the 9100 block of Bruton Parish Cove just before 2 a.m. that day.
The man who called police told officers he and a group of friends began the party the night before and said he was sitting on the deck by the pool when a woman came outside and saw someone at the bottom of the pool.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- Judge overrules motion against DA in Jessica Chambers case; trial to begin in September
- Charges won't be filed against woman who stabbed, killed woman in fight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“Around 8-o-clock that night, my child hugged me, kissed me and said ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow. But our tomorrow never came,” Towns said.
More than a year later, Towns said she is still looking forward to the day her daughter gets justice.
The questions still surrounding the woman's mysterious death, and what her mother is doing to find answers -- on FOX13 News at 10.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}