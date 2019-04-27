0 Mother suing city of Memphis for $50 million after son shot, killed by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of a Memphis man shot and killed by police in 2018 has filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis.

Terrance Carlton, 25, was shot on Summer Avenue just more than a year ago after an encounter with police. Police believed Carlton was a suspect in shootings from the night before.

And that is why the family has filed the lawsuit. They argue Carlton was unarmed, shot in the back, and that officers didn’t call for aid immediately after he was shot.

Carlton’s family is suing the city of $50 million.

Officers said Carlton matched the description of a suspect and refused official commands when confronted by police.

FOX13 obtained the lawsuit filed by an attorney representing Carlton’s family.

Court records show Carlton was shot in the torso and in the back by to MPD officers. They also show he was unarmed at the time.

The lawsuit cites reckless conduct during the time of the shooting and alleges the officers “failed to pursue immediate medical attention for Carlton before he died.”

In 2018, officers told FOX13 Carlton refused orders to put his hands up.

FOX13 asked TBI for an update on their investigation, but we have yet to hear back.

The names of the officers who were involved have not been released yet. In 2018, an MPD spokesperson told FOX13 that their names will be released upon the completion of the debriefing process.

One of Carlton’s relatives said it has been a long year without him, and they believe they will win their case.

City officials declined comment on the ongoing case.

To view the entire lawsuit, click here.

