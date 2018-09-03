Mother tries to steal more than $1300 from Target with two small children, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother tried to escape authorities with her two children after shoplifting more than $1300 from Target, police say.
The loss prevention manager at the Target on Colonial Rd. called police to the scene to report a theft.
An employee said a female wearing a green shirt and blue jeans with two small children was shoplifting from the store.
She was seen pushing a shopping cart filled with unpurchased items toward the parking lot, pass the final point of sale.
The loss prevention officer tried to arrest the woman, but she escaped the scene. However, she left her purse behind along with the unpurchased items.
She then ran next door to the Superlo Food with her two children. Lauren Burleson was located inside the store and taken into custody.
The items in her cart totaled $1,316.67.
