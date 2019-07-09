0 Mother upset after tree falls on yard beside her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis mother is looking for help weeks after a tree fell into a yard that sits beside her home.

The biggest problem is the large tree has become a home for a large bee’s hive.

“When that storm hit and that thunderstruck, that branch broke and it hit the house,” Aqua Bratcher told FOX13.

Bratcher said the large tree part fell during heavy rain in June. She said she reached out to the City of Memphis, hoping it would get taken care of.

Instead, FOX13 has learned the tree sits on the property of an MLGW well. Bratcher said she is worried about the bee’s nest growing bigger as the tree sits.

“I have allergies to bee stings and my daughter too. With those honey bees and people walk every day and that could be something deadly,” Bratcher said. “The beehive is swarming everywhere and that could be a hazard.”

FOX13 reached out to MLGW, which said in part --

"With the customers written consent, our contracted tree trimming crews

will remove a tree that is diseased or dead and that MLGW feels is hazardous to a nearby power line. However, the tree must interfere with a line running from pole to pole, not the service wire leading from the pole to their home.”

“The same way they tell us to keep our property up, this is their property,” Bratcher said.

FOX13 reached out to MLGW late in the afternoon. We were told we would hear back from MLGW tomorrow regarding a response to our questions about the fallen tree.

