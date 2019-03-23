0 Mother wants answers after 4-year-old child came home from daycare with mysterious scar on face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother is looking for answers after her son came home from daycare with a mysterious scar on his face.

She said it happened at Ms. Bunny Rabbit Day Care in East Memphis. And that mother is not the only one looking into the situation.

The Department of Child Services is also investigating.

Tanecqua Garrett believes it happened on the daycare on Macon Road.

“He ran to me and he was like, ‘ma look at my face.’ I look down and I’m like, ‘Whoa. What happened to your face?’”

FOX13 spoke with the daycare’s owner, who did not want to speak on camera for legal reasons. However, she denied the claim.

According to Garrett, the owner said the child – 4-year-old Kingston Boyland – was dropped off at the facility with the scar on his face. But she said that is absolutely false.

FOX13 also reached out to DCS. Officials said that an “investigation has commenced.”

“I just want to know what happened because accidents do happen,” Garrett said.

Garrett said she has never had issues with the daycare before, which is consistent with the facility’s three-star rating from the state.

Since 2013, no violations have been found during inspections. That is why Garrett is shocked she does not know what happened to her son.

“I just want to know the truth. I just don’t want this to be a mystery,” said Garrett.

In the meantime, Garrett has taken her kids out of the daycare.

