0 Mother warns people about dangers of domestic violence after daughter killed by estranged husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - October marks six months since a well-known hairstylist was allegedly gunned down by her estranged husband in downtown Memphis.

The family told FOX13 the children witnessed the murder.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the mother is warning victims to have an escape plan.

In this case, her daughter tried to leave but the family said her estranged husband just couldn't take no for an answer.

On April 25, her daughter, Latarica Stripling, was gunned down in front of her three and eight-year-old girls.

Her estranged husband Michael McKinnie is accused of the crime.

"The biggest thing of the whole ordeal is that the kids were there, that's the whole thing that I have to deal with on a daily basis," said Yolonda Stripling.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police and local leaders said domestic violence is still a major issue in Shelby County.

Attorneys often said victims are too afraid to face their abusers in the courtroom because of fear of retaliation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said there were nearly 78,000 domestic violence offenses in 2017.

Stripling has some advice for victims who are too afraid to walk away.

RELATED: 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past

"Have you something to the side, put up $5 a day if you have to. So, whenever you see the breakthrough and you can escape, go for it."

Stripling said people across the country are still reaching out to her about her daughter's death.

"I got so many inboxes, people sending me pictures of their face, their bodies, their bruises and what I could say that I said to my daughter and all I could say was you got to trust in yourself, if you love yourself 100, you going to make sure you try to find an avenue out," Stripling added.

The city and county are looking at solutions to this problem. They're partnering with the "No More Campaign" to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The interim director of the YWCA said they hope to start a school curriculum for young men called AMEND.

The curriculum would be geared to children as young as elementary school to teach anger management and bring in male mentors.

Nashville already offers the curriculum.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.