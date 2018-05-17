Mother with no AC at Southeast Memphis Apartment reaches out to FOX13 for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother is looking for answers after weeks of dealing with a very hot apartment.
Diamonique Hudson lives at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments in Memphis. She said it’s been two weeks at least she’s been trying to get her cold air on.
“The windows, we have them open here because there is no way we can breathe without them up,” Hudson said.
She lives in the home with her one-year-old and nephew. She said they’ve even been forced to sleep with open windows overnight.
“It’s actually cooler outside than it is in here right now,” she said.
FOX13 reached out to the complex, which admitted, they’ve had a number of calls coming in about A/C issues.
They said they’ve hired an independent contractor to aid in the fix as well.
