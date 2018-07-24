0 Mother's ceiling collapses, apartment floods for second time in two months

A Memphis mother is waiting on repairs again after her ceiling caved and her apartment flooded for the second time in two months.

At Pendleton Place Apartments there is glass on the sidewalks, trash outside the bins, broken windows and abandoned units full of old junk and smells.

Denise Jones does not live in an abandoned unit. She has been paying rent consistently since 2011, but recently she has been having a number of issues – including her apartment flooding on Friday.

“The water was just coming, I opened the closet and water was just pouring down through here. So, we had to put a bucket right here and had to keep mopping,” said Jones, motioning to her closet.

The closet ceiling collapsed because of some sort of leak upstairs.

On Saturday, she said the maintenance man turned off her hot water as a temporary fix.

“We had to spend the night at a hotel,” said Jones.

Unfortunately, Jones and her three young kids, all under the age of 10, are used to dealing with issues.

The first flooding was on June 2. It is happened now in back-to-back months.

Jones said her kitchen has also had a constant leak for three years.

“They didn't try to come and do nothing about that ceiling, it's just nasty. It's nasty,” Jones said, pointing to a stained brown ceiling above her sink.

FOX13 went to the management office with her concerns.

“We just actually took over the property,” said one manager.

The managers told FOX13 that their company, Monroe Group, had just taken over the property on Thursday and they hope to have the property renovated in a year.

They also said they are working to hire an additional maintenance man, because right now they only have one for 120 units.

Jones is hoping the new company makes the promised improvements, or she said she may start looking elsewhere.

“I want to try to move, because if this keeps happening why would I keep staying here,” she said.

Monroe Group already has aggressive renovation plans for the property.

They said each unit will receive roughly $47,000 in hard cost rehabilitation.

The company issued a press release:

The scope of renovation encompasses both extensive exterior and interior work. Important health and safety improvements include new sewer lines and plumbing, as well as upgraded security gates. Building upgrades include new roofs, new windows, new siding, HVAC systems, plumbing and electrical upgrades, as well as energy efficiency improvements. Interior renovations include new kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring and interior paint. Project amenities include a new community center and leasing office, new playground, and new pavilion with picnic area.

