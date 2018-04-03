Motorcycle hits pole in South Memphis, driver in extremely critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is in extremely critical condition after a motorcycle hit a pole in South Memphis.
Police told FOX13 the driver hit the pole in the 1000 block of Wichita.
MPD said the male driver has been transported the Regional One.
The driver of the motorcycle has not been identified.
