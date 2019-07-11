Motorcyclist critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 witnessed a motorcyclist struck by a car at the corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway.
At the corner of Poplar and E Parkway N. in #MEMPHIS . Just witnessed a man on motorcycle get hit by car. Emergency crews are performing CPR on person who was on motorcycle. Fire trucks just arrived. pic.twitter.com/fw3chSHxWn— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) July 11, 2019
Memphis police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews performed CPR on the victim for several minutes. Fire trucks also arrived on the scene.
They have been performing CPR on the motorcyclist for the past 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/h0OHqH4tu0— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) July 11, 2019
Memphis police reported one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at Poplar and East Parkway. This is a two vehicle crash, one being a motorcycle. One occupant was transported in critical condition to ROH. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 11, 2019
