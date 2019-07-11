  • Motorcyclist critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 witnessed a motorcyclist struck by a car at the corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway.

    Memphis police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash.

    The accident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews performed CPR on the victim for several minutes. Fire trucks also arrived on the scene.

    Memphis police reported one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is a developing story. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

