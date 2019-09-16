  • Motorcyclist critically injured in Memphis crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a motorcycle crash. 

    According to police, the accident happened on the 3000 block of South Perkins. 

    Officers said the rider was taken to hospital in critical condition. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

     

