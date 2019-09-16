Motorcyclist critically injured in Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a motorcycle crash.
According to police, the accident happened on the 3000 block of South Perkins.
Officers said the rider was taken to hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
