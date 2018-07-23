Motorcyclist dead after 3 vehicle crash near the Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is dead after a horrific three vehicle crash near the Memphis International Airport.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to the crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Winchester and Cargo. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed three vehicles were involved.
Officers are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash at Winchester and Cargo. The motorcyclist has been pronounced DOA.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2018
The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased on the scene.
We are working with MPD to see if any charges will be filed.
HAPPENING NOW: Deadly accident near Memphis International. Motorcycle appears to be involved, as well as an SUV. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/cmOKB5vE2A— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) July 23, 2018
