Motorcyclist dead after 3 vehicle crash near the Memphis International Airport

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is dead after a horrific three vehicle crash near the Memphis International Airport. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to the crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Winchester and Cargo. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed three vehicles were involved. 

    The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

    We are working with MPD to see if any charges will be filed.

