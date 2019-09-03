  • Motorcyclist dead after accident on Shelby Drive

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident near the Memphis International Airport.

    Officers responded to the crash around 6:30 Monday evening.

    Police told FOX13 the crash happened at Swinnea and Shelby neat the airport.

    Investigators said the motorcyclist struck a vehicle.

    The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

    MPD has not identified the man killed at this time.

