Motorcyclist dead after accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident near the Memphis International Airport.
Officers responded to the crash around 6:30 Monday evening.
Police told FOX13 the crash happened at Swinnea and Shelby neat the airport.
Investigators said the motorcyclist struck a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD has not identified the man killed at this time.
