Motorcyclist dead, woman charged after possible road rage incident on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released new details after a fatal motorcycle accident on I-55.
Police responded to the fatal accident on I-55 and S. Third Street Saturday evening at 10:20. The victim was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson when he was rear-ended by Tia Christian, 51.
Christian was operating a 2006 Mercedes-Benz at the time to the crash. First responders with the Memphis Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Two ‘eyewitnesses’ told MPD Christian was driving reckless with erratic behavior, maintaining an unsafe speed, and continuously riding the rear bumper and tire of the motorcycle.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
She eventually hit the victim and ran him over along with his motorcycle, according to investigators. Witnesses said this appeared to be a road rage incident.
Christian eventually waived her Miranda rights and provided a written statement of admission to hitting the rear of the victim motorcycle. She told investigators, “The motorcycle slammed on brakes and I couldn’t avoid hitting him.”
Officials told FOX13 Christian was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Driving.
She’s expected to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Saturday, @ approx. 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a Fatal Crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 @ S. Third Street (exit ramp) where a vehicle struck the rear of a motorcycle that was attempting to exit the interstate. The driver of the vehicle,Tia Christian (51), was arrested.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 22, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}