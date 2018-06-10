Motorcyclist dies following crash in Millington

MILLINGTON, TN. - A man has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Millington, police say.
According to the Millingtion Police Department, the crash happened around 12:34 p.m. on Cuba-Millington Road just west of Highway 51. When officers arrived, they noticed a motorcyclist and a car got into a wreck.
The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Regional One in extremely critical condition. The motorcyclist, 67-year-old white male, has died as a result of his injuries, according to police.
His name is being withheld pending notification of family. This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Millington Police Department.
