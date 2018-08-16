Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on I-40

Traffic is being delayed on Interstate-40 after a car hit a motorcycle.
FOX13 could see the scene via the Tennessee Department of Transportation camera.
At 11:22 a.m. MPD responded to a crash at eastbound I-40 near Chelsea.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2018
This was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to ROH in critical condition.
The motorcycle was lying in the middle of the interstate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
