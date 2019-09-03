Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have identified the man killed after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Police were called to Shelby Dr. and Swinnea Rd. Monday evening near the airport.
Firefighters said the motorcyclist was killed on the scene. Investigators have identified the man killed as Hayden Force, 26.
Relatives said he was leaving a Labor Day BBQ before the fatal crash.
Investigators said Force was driving westbound on Shelby Dr. when he crossed Swinnea Rd. and hit a Chevrolet Malibu.
The Chevy was driving eastbound on Shelby Dr. when the driver tried to turn north on Swinnea Rd.
While turning, the motorcyclist hit the passenger side rear door.
MPD said there wasn't a citation given after the crash.
