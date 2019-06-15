Motorcyclist identified after losing control during fatal accident on Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash on Sam Cooper.
Officers were called to Sam Cooper near White Station around 2:57 Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sam Cooper.
The driver attempted to change lanes from the middle to the outside lane and lost control.
Police told FOX13 he struck a guardrail on the south side of the road and died on the scene.
Officials have identified the man killed as Joseph Jordan, 45.
