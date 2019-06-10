Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene of a critical motorcycle crash in Raleigh.
Police told FOX13 the crash happened in the 3600 block of Merritt Street.
The motorcyclist was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, check back for updates.
